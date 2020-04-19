World News
April 19, 2020 / 4:47 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,458 to 139,897 - RKI

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,458 to 139,897, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

That was lower than a 3,609 increase reported on Saturday, by when cases of infections had been increasing for four days in a row.

The reported death toll has risen by 184 to 4,294, the Sunday tally showed.

That was down from a day-on-day increase shown on Saturday of 242, and 299 on Friday.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Richard Pullin

