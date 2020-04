An empty playground is seen in front of the closed Technik Museum Sinsheim, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Sinsheim, Germany, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,866 to 130,450, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, meaning the number of new infections rose for a second consecutive day.

The reported death toll has risen by 315 to 3,569, the tally showed.