A sign indicates the availably of disinfectant, following the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), outside a pharmacy in Berlin, Germany March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany has risen to 48,582 and 325 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

Cases rose by 6,294 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 55, the tally showed.