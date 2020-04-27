German airline Condor to receive loans worth 550 million euros - government

A banner reding "Condor we love flying" is seen next to a check-in counter of airline Condor at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government and the federal state of Hesse have agreed to provide Condor with loans worth 550 million euros ($596.31 million), the economy minister said on Monday, after the owner of Poland’s LOT pulled out of a deal to buy the airline.

“The company was operationally healthy and profitable in normal times and has good prospects,” Peter Altmaier said in a statement.

Condor said in a separate statement that it would receive a loan of 294 million euros as coronavirus aid and an additional 256 million euros to completely refinance a bridging loan it received after the collapse of parent company Thomas Cook.

With planes unable to fly because of travel restrictions, Condor grounded its fleet and called for state aid.