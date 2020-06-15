Germany takes 300 million euro stake in vaccine developer CureVac

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany will take a stake of about 23% in unlisted biotech firm CureVac by backing a 300 million euro ($337 million) capital increase to fund the company’s further development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The move was agreed with SAP co-founder Dietmar Hopp - who is an early backer and owner of a stake of more than 80% in CureVac - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and Hopp said in an online media briefing.

Reuters earlier reported that a state investment had been agreed.

($1 = 0.8896 euros)