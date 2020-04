Intensive care unit nurse Lena Mueller talks to German Health Minister Jens Spahn during his visit to the University Hospital of Giessen and Marburg in Giessen, Germany April 14, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Frank Rumpenhorst/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,486 to 127,584, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, meaning the number of new infections rose after four days of decline.

The reported death toll has risen by 285 to 3,254, the tally showed.