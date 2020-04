Doctor Mimu Abou Taleb (L) and paramedic Daniel Rowan prepare an " Iso-Arc" safe tent to transport infected patients at the Johanniter air rescue center of rescue helicopter "Christoph Giessen", as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Giessen, Germany, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s number of confirmed coronavirus infections has risen by 2,537 to 123,016, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

That was lower than a 2,821 increase reported on Sunday, and marked the third decline after four days of increases.

The reported death toll has risen by 126 to 2,799.