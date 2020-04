German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after discussing with German state premiers on whether to prolong or phase-out the lockdown to combat COVID-19 at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Munich. Bernd von Jutrczenka/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday told the leadership of her party that if Germany spent too much on additional coronavirus rescue programmes, Italy and Spain might point to Europe’s largest economy and say it has enough money, participants in the call told Reuters.

Merkel, a Christian Democrat (CDU), reiterated her view that launching eurobonds would be the wrong path.