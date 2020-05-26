Germany extends coronavirus social distancing rules to June 29 - source

Rows of empty beach chairs line at the Wannsee lido, on the opening day of the pool season, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s government and state premiers agreed to extend social distancing restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic until June 29, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The agreement follows a row between federal and state authorities over how fast to ease lockdown measures that have helped Europe’s most populous country weather the outbreak with a relatively low number of deaths over the past two months.