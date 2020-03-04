German has fiscal means to counter coronavirus in case of economic crisis - sources

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) speaks during a TV-interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told lawmakers on Wednesday that Germany would have “all the strength” to counter the impact of the coronavirus if the epidemic plunged the world economy into a crisis, two participants told Reuters.

The federal government’s fiscal measures would be “timely, targeted, temporary” in the case of an economic crisis, Scholz said in a closed-door meeting of parliament’s finance committee, participants said.