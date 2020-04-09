Germany: Gradual return to normality possible if infection trend continues

An aerial view shows the empty Alexanderplatz square, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, April 8, 2020. Picture taken with a drone, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn told newspaper Handelsblatt that the coronavirus infection numbers in Germany were showing a “positive trend” and if that continued, it would be possible to talk about a gradual return to normality after the Easter break.

He said citizens sticking to the restrictions on public life over the Easter holiday was a precondition for a possible easing of the lockdown.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany will re-evaluate the situation after the Easter holiday.