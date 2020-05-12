India's Jubilant signs licensing deal for Gilead's potential COVID-19 drug

FILE PHOTO: An ampule of remdesivir is pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany, April 8, 2020, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. Ulrich Perrey/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - India’s Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd said on Tuesday it had signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement for selling Gilead Sciences Inc’s experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir in 127 countries, including India.

Gilead earlier this month received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for using remdesivir as a treatment against COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, after the drugmaker provided data showing the drug had helped patients.