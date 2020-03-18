Goldman tells most staff in Americas, EMEA to work from home

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of the Sydney offices of Goldman Sachs in Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it has instructed most of its staff in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa to work from home from Wednesday until further notice, according to an internal notice the bank posted on its website late on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after the bank said two employees at one of its Salt Lake City, Utah, office buildings tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Goldman said its approach would be different in each region, where the pandemic is at varying stages and depending on the nature of the employee’s role.

The bank said its latest move comes amid restrictions implemented by governments in the Americas and EMEA.

For employees who need to be in the office, “we will adhere to a comprehensive set of precautionary and social distancing measures to help protect your health and wellbeing,” according to the memo signed by Chief Executive David Solomon, President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron and Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr.