Euro zone needs common action to tackle coronavirus shock: ECB's Stournaras

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras attends the annual meeting of the bank's shareholders in Athens, Greece April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) - Countries sharing the euro must act jointly to face a common enemy, the novel coronavirus, the head of Greece’s central bank said on Monday, calling for common debt issuance using all the firepower of euro zone institutions.

“We need a strong alliance to face this common enemy,” Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras said in an op-ed for German newspaper Handelsblatt on Monday.

“Common issuance of debt is common action against the common enemy and this may be done using all the firepower of the three European institutions: the European Stability Mechanism, the European Commission and the European Investment Bank.”

He called for at least a total of about 1.0 trillion euros ($1.08 trillion) - about 10% of euro zone GDP - to be made available by the three European institutions on top of member states’ own fiscal resources, to tackle the crisis.

Stournaras, who heads the European Central Bank’s audit committee, said that given the high uncertainty over the course of the pandemic, the duration of lockdowns and the impact on economic output, no “serious” forecasts could yet be made.

But one fact has become common knowledge - that the shock is worse than the 2008 financial crisis and the sovereign debt crisis of 2010.

“This is so because it is an external, symmetric, common shock affecting the whole planet; on the demand side, the supply side including international supply chains and the financial side,” he said.

Expecting the impact to vary greatly across euro zone member countries, depending on initial public debt conditions, debt sustainability issues might resurface once the pandemic is over, hampering growth prospects.

States with inadequate fiscal space to tackle the coronavirus pandemic should not be left on their own and government bond yield spreads should not be allowed to rise, especially for countries with already high debt ratios, he said.