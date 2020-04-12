China's Guangzhou says it enforces coronavirus curbs equally for foreigners, citizens

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s southern city of Guangzhou treats foreigners and Chinese nationals equally in enforcing measures to contain the coronavirus, local government officials said on Sunday, as the city steps up scrutiny of foreigners.

The anti-virus curbs apply to all Chinese citizens and foreigners, with no discrimination in enforcement, Cai Wei, an officer of the city’s public security bureau, told a news conference.

Several African countries have demanded that China tackle their concerns that Africans in Guangzhou are being mistreated and harassed amid fears the virus could spread from imported cases. [nL5N2BZ0DI]

Last week, the city’s U.S. consulate said local government officials were ordering bars and restaurants not to serve clients who appeared to be of African origin.

Anyone with “African” contacts faced mandatory virus tests followed by quarantine, regardless of recent travel history or previous isolation, it said in a statement, advising African-Americans or those who feared being targeted to stay away.