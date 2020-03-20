FDA to relax hand sanitizer rules amid coronavirus outbreak

Hand sanitizer sits on a shelf as a man prays at the Muslim Association of Puget Sound amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Redmond, Washington, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that compounding pharmacies, which mix drug ingredients, can sell alcohol-based hand sanitizers without a specific prescription, to increase supply of the product amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The agency also said it would not take action against manufacturers that are not regulated by the FDA if they made hand sanitizers following certain protocol. (bit.ly/395w1OH)

“There have been reports of some consumers attempting to make hand sanitizers for personal use. The agency lacks information on ... whether they are safe for use on human skin,” the agency said in a statement.