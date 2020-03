A man with a protective face mask takes his lunch breaks at the financial Central district, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 65 new coronavirus infections on Friday, its biggest daily rise so far, taking the total number of cases in the Chinese-ruled city to 518, health officials said.

Of the latest cases, 41 had recently returned from travelling abroad.