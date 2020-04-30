Hungarian schools to remain closed until end of May - government

FILE PHOTO: A general view of an empty shopping street during curfew restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Budapest, Hungary March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Schools in Hungary will remain closed until the end of May and events with more than 500 participants cannot be held until Aug. 15, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

Orban announced on Wednesday that some restrictions outside Budapest imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak will be lifted starting next week.

Existing restrictions will continue for now in the capital, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths.