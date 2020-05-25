Hungary partially reopens border with Serbia for local citizens

FILE PHOTO: Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto attends an interview with Reuters in Budapest, Hungary, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Marton Dunai/File photo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary opened its southern border for citizens of Serbia and Hungary from Monday morning, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference.

Hungary decided to reciprocate a similar measure taken by Serbia on Friday, Szijjarto said, adding that the novel coronavirus pandemic was under control in both countries, which allowed the easing of restrictions.

The move followed a gradual reopening of landlocked Hungary’s other borders, which now allow some movement although restrictions have not been fully lifted.

Hungary has recorded 3,756 cases of COVID-19, the pulmonary disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 491 deaths.

Szijjarto also reiterated Hungary’s long-held stance that Serbia has a place in the European Union.

He said Hungary would continue to show closed doors to illegal migrants, which he called a cornerstone of Hungarian-Serbian cooperation.

Hungary was forced to close heavily fortified “transit zones” along its border with Serbia last week after the European Court of Justice found the practice to be illegal.