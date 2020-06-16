Iberia's fleet will be smaller in coming 5 years, change is structural - CEO

An Iberia Airbus A320-200 airplane passes a Stop sign as it lands at Barcelona-El Prat airport, in Barcelona, Spain, July 24, 2018. Iberia Airlines ground staff announced a strike for July 27 and 28 in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea/Files

MADRID (Reuters) - The fleet of Iberia airline, a Spanish unit of International Consolidated Airlines, will be smaller in the coming five years, its chief executive Luis Gallego said.

“The Iberian fleet is going to be smaller over the next five years. It is not temporary but structural,” Gallego, who will take over as the next chairman of IAG in September, told a business conference held in Madrid.

The airlines industry is battling its biggest ever crisis, with governments in Europe and the United States providing payroll support and cheap loans.