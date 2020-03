FILE PHOTO: A health desk is set up to screen travelers for signs of the coronavirus at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A 76-year-old man became the first person in India to die from coronavirus, a state health minister said on Thursday.

B Sriramulu, the health minister of Karnataka state, said in a tweet that authorities were currently carrying out contact tracing, isolation and other measures related to the case.