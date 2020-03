An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s government and central bank are considering giving relief to banks, aviation and other hospitality sectors hit by the coronavirus outbreak by relaxing bad loan classification rules, a source familiar with the matter said.

The government is discussing increasing timeline by 30-60 days to classify a loan as a bad loan, the source said. Currently, a debt not serviced for 90 days is classified as a bad loan.