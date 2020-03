A bus arrives to transport Indian nationals out of Indira Gandhi International Airport following their evacuation from the Chinese city of Wuhan, in New Delhi, India, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s government said on Thursday it will ban all scheduled international commercial passenger flights from landing in the country from March 22 for one week to contain the spread of coronavirus.

India has already suspended visas for the vast majority of foreigners seeking to enter the country.