Economic News
April 17, 2020 / 5:19 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

RBI cuts reverse repo rate in bid to spur bank lending

1 Min Read

Shaktikanta Das, the new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, attends a news conference in Mumbai, India, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India cut its reverse repo rate by 25 basis points on Friday, in a bid to push banks to deploy excess funds within the system toward lending, and help revive growth.

In a speech, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank had cut its reverse repo rate to 3.75% with immediate effect, to encourage banks to “deploy surplus funds”.

The central bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 4.40%, Das said.

Reporting by Swati Bhat and Euan Rocha; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below