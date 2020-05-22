Money News
May 22, 2020 / 5:03 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

RBI unexpectedly slashes repo rate by 40 bps

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A security guard's reflection is seen next to the logo of the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, India, June 6, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Friday unexpectedly slashed its key policy rate for a second time this year, in a move to counter the economic fallout from an ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It cut the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4%. The reverse repo rate was also reduced by 40 basis points to 3.35%.

In a video conference, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had voted to maintain its “accommodative” stance.

Reporting by Swati Bhat and Chris Thomas; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below