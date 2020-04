Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

(Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday he had a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump about using the two countries’ partnership to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi said in a tweet here