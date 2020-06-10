Money News
June 10, 2020 / 5:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian firm Panacea says aiming to make COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian biotech firm Panacea Biotec Ltd said on Wednesday it would partner with U.S.-based Refana Inc to make a potential vaccine for COVID-19.

The collaboration aims to make more than 500 million doses of the vaccine candidate, with over 40 million doses expected to be available early next year, Panacea said in a statement to stock exchanges.

Panacea’s shares jumped 20% in morning trading on India’s National Stock Exchange after the news.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

