Indian edible oil conference postponed amid coronavirus outbreak - organiser

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s biggest edible oil conference has been postponed as cases of the novel coronavirus rise in the world’s biggest importer of vegetable oils, the organisers said on Tuesday.

Globoil India 2020 in Mumbai, originally scheduled in September, will be rescheduled to Oct. 30th to Nov. 1 and held in the coastal state of Goa, organisers Teflas and trade body Solvent Extractors’ Association (SEA) said in a statement.

Mumbai, India’s financial capital, has reported nearly 32,000 infections, more than a fifth of all cases reported in the country.

Globoil India, held annually over the past 23 years, attracts around 1,000 industry players from more than two dozen countries, according to B.V. Mehta, executive director of the SEA.

India primarily imports palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.

It also buys sunflower oil from Ukraine and small volumes of canola oil from Canada.

Malaysia has cancelled its biggest palm oil conference for the first time in 31 years after initially postponing it to June due to uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.