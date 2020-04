Detail is seen on a coronavirus-themed globe installed alongside a road to create awareness about staying at home during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hyderabad, India, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Vinod Babu/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Thursday froze inflation-linked hikes of salaries and pensions of federal employees and pensioners as part of efforts to generate resources to combat coronavirus outbreak, a government statement said.

The decision will be effective from Jan. 1, 2020 to July 2021, the statement said, and is likely to impact more than five million employees and pensioners.