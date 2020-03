Tourists wearing protective masks walk in a street following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in New Delhi, India, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will suspend all tourist visas to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

“All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020,” it said in the statement.

The order will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13.