FILE PHOTO: Beds are seen inside a recently constructed makeshift hospital and quarantine facility for patients diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India on Friday reported a total of 297,535 coronavirus infections, surpassing the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst affected country in the world.

The number of infections increased by 10,956 on Friday from the previous day, and the death toll reached 8,498, India’s ministry of health and family welfare said.