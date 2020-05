FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective gear sprays disinfectant on a bus before passengers board, after the state government resumed public bus service on limited routes after nearly seven-week lockdown to slow the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday requested that a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus be extended to May 31.

The NDMA, that is responsible for setting policy on the lockdown, made its request in a letter to India’s interior ministry, that is expected to issue detailed guidelines on the lockdown later on Sunday.