Passenger trains are parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station during a 14-hour long curfew to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The state of Maharashtra on Monday imposed curfew in the state in an attempt to restrict the spread of coronavirus, the chief minister of the state said.

Maharashtra, which is home to the country’s financial centre of Mumbai and which has recorded the highest number of confirmed cases in India, has excluded movement of essential goods from the curfew, Uddhav Thackeray said.