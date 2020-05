A medical staff member waits to take a swab sample from a citizen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia May 20, 2020, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported on Thursday its biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases, bringing the total confirmed number to 20,162 in the world’s fourth most populous country.

Indonesia confirmed 973 new infections and 36 new deaths, taking the official number of fatalities to 1,278, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.