A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS/Files

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will lower import duties for raw materials amid worries prices will rise due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, industry minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita told media on Wednesday.

The official said he was in discussion with the governor of Bank Indonesia and with the state-owned enterprises minister on how to lower the cost of letters of credits for Indonesian firms which need raw materials.