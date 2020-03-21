World News
Indonesia confirms 81 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

Visitors sit on social distancing benches at a hospital to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Padang, West Sumatera Province, Indonesia March 21, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Muhammad Arif Pribadi/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has confirmed 81 new coronavirus cases and 6 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 450 and deaths to 38, a health ministry official told reporters on Saturday.

This comes a day after the governor of Jakarta declared a state of emergency in the Indonesian capital for the next two weeks over the coronavirus outbreak as the death toll in the country climbed to the highest in Southeast Asia.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

