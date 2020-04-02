Indonesia may start new holiday to replace Eid exodus amid COVID-19 concerns

A police officer wearing a face protective mask walks through nearly empty international arrivals terminal of Gusti Ngurah Rai airport amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bali, Indonesia, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday the government is considering starting a new national holiday to prevent the annual mass exodus usually occurring at the end of the Muslim fasting month amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Widodo said at a cabinet meeting that measures could be put in place during the new holiday such as making tourist attractions free to help “bring some calm to the people”.

Indonesians, nearly 90% of whom are Muslim, celebrate the end of Ramadan or the Eid al-Fitr festival with a feast and new clothes, usually returning to their home villages or towns.

Ramadan this year falls over April and May.