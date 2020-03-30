World News
Indonesia president plans stricter rules on mobility, social distancing

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday he plans to impose stricter limits on mobility between regions and also to implement a large-scale policy of social distancing to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

“In implementing the policy of large scale social distancing, I ask that a regulation is prepared for clear guidance for provincial level governments,” Widodo said at the opening of a cabinet meeting.

Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said via Twitter Widodo was embarking on “a new stage of war against COVID-19, which is large scale social distancing with health quarantines.”

