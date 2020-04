A person walks near a mural depicting a nurse to support healthcare workers on the frontline amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ciamis, West Java, Indonesia, April 10, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Picture taken April 10, 2020. Antara Foto/Adeng Bustomi via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia confirmed 330 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking its tally to 3,842, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

It also confirmed 21 virus-related deaths, taking the total to 327, Yurianto told a televised news conference.