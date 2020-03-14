Indonesia transport minister has coronavirus - government official

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has been hospitalised in Jakarta after he contracted coronavirus, a senior government official told a news conference on Saturday.

Sumadi’s family had given approval for the announcement after the minister had been on “the front line and a very important part of containing the impact of COVID-19”, said Pratikno, who is state secretary in charge of administrative support for the office of president.

The condition of the minister, who had attended a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, was showing an improvement, said Albertus Budi Sulistya, the deputy head of Gatot Soebroto Hospital.