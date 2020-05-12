Indonesian coronavirus death toll tops 1,000: ministry

A passenger wearing a protective mask and a face shield is pushed on a wheelchair at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tangerang near Jakarta, Indonesia, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Deaths from the coronavirus in Indonesia passed the 1,000 mark on Tuesday as the Southeast Asian nation reported 16 new fatalities and 484 new infections, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Indonesia has now reported 1,007 deaths and 14,749 cases.

Across the country, Yurianto said there were also more than 32,000 suspected cases of the virus, while 119,728 people have been tested and 3,063 recovered.