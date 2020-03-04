Iran has 92 coronavirus deaths, 2,922 infections - health ministry
FILE PHOTO: Members of a medical team spray disinfectant to sanitize outdoor place of Imam Reza's holy shrine, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Mashhad, Iran February 27, 2020. Picture taken February 27, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
DUBAI (Reuters) - Ninety-two people have died in Iran from the novel coronavirus and 2,922 have been infected, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur announced on state TV on Wednesday.
