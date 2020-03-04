World News
Iran has 92 coronavirus deaths, 2,922 infections - health ministry

FILE PHOTO: Members of a medical team spray disinfectant to sanitize outdoor place of Imam Reza's holy shrine, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Mashhad, Iran February 27, 2020. Picture taken February 27, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Ninety-two people have died in Iran from the novel coronavirus and 2,922 have been infected, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur announced on state TV on Wednesday.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Kevin Liffey

