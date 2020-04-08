Money News
April 8, 2020 / 7:09 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani urges IMF to give Tehran its requested loan amid coronavirus

1 Min Read

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a meeting, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Tehran, Iran, April 5, 2020. Official Presidential website/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday to give the country its requested $5 billion emergency funding to help Tehran fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“I urge international organisations to fulfill their duties ... we are a member of the IMF ... There should be no discrimination in giving loans,” Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

Rouhani also criticised U.S. sanctions on Iran as “economic and medical terrorism”.

