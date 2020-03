A medical staff member in protective gear prepares to check the temperature of a cleric man amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, at Najaf airport in the holy city of Najaf upon his arrival from Iran, Iraq March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-marjan

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq has suspended flights at its domestic airports from March 17 to March 24 as the coronavirus spreads, the civil aviation authority said on Monday according to the state news agency.

On Sunday, Iraq suspended all flights to and from Baghdad international airport over the same period.