Italy to extend coronavirus schools shutdown past current April 3 limit - minister

A man walks in a corridor at the I.T.C Di Vittorio - I.T.I. Lattanzio school after the government decree to close schools, cinemas, and urge people to work from home and not stand closer than one metre to each other in Rome, Italy, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/Files

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s education minister on Friday said schools across the country would remain closed beyond the current April 3 limit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our aim is to ensure that students return to school only when we are completely sure that it is safe, health is the priority,” Education Minister Lucia Azzolina told State broadcaster RAI.

Schools and universities have been closed nationwide since March 5, as part of a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus which has so far killed more than 8,000 people in Italy, the highest death toll of any country in the world.