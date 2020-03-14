Economic News
March 14, 2020 / 9:44 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Japan's Abe says to work on package to support regional economies

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus outbreak at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government and ruling party will work together to compile a package to support regional economies that have been hit in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference, Abe also said that Japan hopes to use G7 and G20 frameworks to lead global coordination, including on economic policy, to fight the fall-out from the virus.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Richard Pullin

