Japan finmin: not considering at all asking BOJ to finance debt

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government is not considering at all asking the Bank of Japan now to finance its debt boosted by stimulus to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

Aso made the remark at a news conference after a cabinet meeting, when asked about media reports that the Bank of England would resort to directly underwriting government debt to fund the cost of its coronavirus stimulus.