TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan wants to swiftly consider proposals from the ruling coalition to include support for rent, employment, students and the provinces in its next extra budget, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told parliament on Thursday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he aimed to pass a second supplementary budget in the current session to combat the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, Kyodo news agency said.