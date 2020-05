People practice social distancing as they wait for a food aid handouts, under a nationwide state of emergency as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Tokyo, Japan May 9, 2020, . REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan saw a 20% fall in the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients in nine days to May 7, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Japan had 4,449 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as of May 7, down from 5,558 on April 28, the ministry said in a statement.