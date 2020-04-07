Japan's government approves emergency stimulus package to combat coronavirus

Pedestrians wearing protective masks are pictured, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government approved an emergency economic stimulus package worth 108.2 trillion yen ($993 billion), with fiscal spending of 39.5 trillion yen, aimed at battling the deepening fallout from the coronavirus, government officials said on Tuesday.

In the package, the government referred to the pandemic as the “biggest crisis” the global economy has faced since World War Two, in line with a Reuters report on Monday.

($1 = 108.8800 yen)